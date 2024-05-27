Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 466 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,380. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
