Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$23.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUG. Raymond James raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

TSE:LUG opened at C$19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,830. Insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

