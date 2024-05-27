LUXO (LUXO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.32 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $31,297.25 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LUXO

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

