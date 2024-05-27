Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 413 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.60. 339,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,749. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

