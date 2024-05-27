Madden Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 92,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 501,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 140,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.12. 4,117,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

