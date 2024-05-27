Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,685 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,290. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.