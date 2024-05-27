Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $399,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,535,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 85,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.42. 802,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,286. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $292.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.76 and its 200-day moving average is $271.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

