Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $952,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.44. 592,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,310. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

