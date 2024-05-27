Madden Advisory Services Inc. Invests $226,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XNTK traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.06. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,894. The firm has a market cap of $815.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $124.88 and a 52-week high of $189.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.14.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

