Madden Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.26. 4,644,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $244.56.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

