MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.88.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $127,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MAG Silver by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.