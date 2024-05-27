Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.34 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $20.34 million and $181,630.65 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000476 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $158,513.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

