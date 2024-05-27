Mantle Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $42.40 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mantle has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,264,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.03487384 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $39,488,287.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

