Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.97 and last traded at $76.68. Approximately 9,353,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 13,180,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.05.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,138 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 36.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,955,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

