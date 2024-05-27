Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

MA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $451.18. 2,162,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

