Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Matrix Service worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 17.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,055.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,055.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 155,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.26. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

