McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $258.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.48. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

