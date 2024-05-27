Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of MDT opened at $82.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

