MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,693.57 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,546.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,590.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

