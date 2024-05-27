Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $479.85 and last traded at $478.22. 12,024,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 17,476,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.07 and a 200-day moving average of $426.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,054 shares of company stock valued at $401,166,117. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,129,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after buying an additional 82,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 461,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $224,147,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Meta Platforms by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 168,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.