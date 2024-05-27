MetisDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.34 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $79.58 or 0.00113664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $452.50 million and approximately $29.34 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,976.12 or 0.99951134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011577 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 81.82147701 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $51,937,019.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.