Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.53

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 10680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$36.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

