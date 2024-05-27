Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 6,499 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

