Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.61. 1,070,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

