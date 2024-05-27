Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 6,726 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,288,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,964,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 896,223 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,097,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

WTRG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 929,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Utilities

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.