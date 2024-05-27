Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys Shares of 31,540 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,920. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.