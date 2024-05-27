Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.31 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 164.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.30. 3,195,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,155. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

