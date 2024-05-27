Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.8% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.42. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

