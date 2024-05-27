Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. 213,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.