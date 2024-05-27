Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
RSPT traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. 213,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
