Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.59. 315,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day moving average is $212.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

