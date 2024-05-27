Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases Shares of 10,750 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.38. 501,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

