Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases Shares of 10,750 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.38. 501,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.