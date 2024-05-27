Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,261. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

