Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 74,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stryker by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,493,000 after purchasing an additional 551,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stryker by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SYK traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,312. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

