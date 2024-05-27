Mizuho Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $23.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,911,000 after purchasing an additional 440,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.