MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.25.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $131.01 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,147.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,911 shares of company stock worth $974,710. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after purchasing an additional 581,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,828,000 after purchasing an additional 338,347 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,157,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

