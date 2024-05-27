MMA Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,271. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
