MMA Asset Management LLC Has $16.69 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 9.4% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

