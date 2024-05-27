Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.67 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $265.27 million and $4.67 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00054864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,539,772 coins and its circulating supply is 865,099,607 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

