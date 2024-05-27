Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.21. 1,998,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,187,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

