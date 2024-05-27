MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856,757 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 167,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

KO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,203,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

