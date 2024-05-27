MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

