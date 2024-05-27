MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $3.56 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $135,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.01. 7,322,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,012. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.