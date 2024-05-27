MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 90,000 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after acquiring an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after acquiring an additional 405,838 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 342,884 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.62. 1,102,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.18. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

