MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 352 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $19.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $738.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $517.80 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $747.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $732.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

