MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 4,575 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,197,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

