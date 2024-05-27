MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 9,346 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tapestry by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,177. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

