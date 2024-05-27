MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $19.10 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,000. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.10% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $145.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day moving average is $145.65. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

