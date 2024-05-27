MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $6.87 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.39.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.76. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

