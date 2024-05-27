MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in FedEx by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,289. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.