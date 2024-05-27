My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0503 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $345,006.29 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

